Israeli settlers increasing their attacks on Palestinian farmers, IOF protects their aggression 

Nablus/PNN/

Several attacks by Israeli settlers against vulnerable Palestinian communities have been reported since the beginning of this year’s olive harvest, some of them resulted in the injury of civilians.

Israeli settlers assaulted Palestinian farmers on Saturday, wounding three, at an olive grove near the village of Burin in the West Bank, according to witnesses and the Red Crescent.

Settler attacks on Palestinian farmers occur at a time when the Israeli army and police are present,They claim no arrests were made because assailants managed to flee the scene.

Three Palestinian farmers sustained various injuries today as Israeli settlers attacked them while they were harvesting olive crops in the village of Burin, south of Nablus in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRC).

Masked men from the settlement of Yitzhar wielding metal rods and stones attacked volunteers from Rabbis for Human Rights, a human rights organization based in Israel, while they were picking olives alongside Palestinian farmers in the West Bank village of Burin on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson for the organization, settlers set fire to the olive groves, causing a blaze that spread rapidly and burned for hours.

Researchers for Israeli human rights group Yesh Din estimate that the blaze consumed hundreds of acres of farmland in Burin and Huwara, both villages in the Nablus area.

This was the latest in a series of attacks by Israeli settlers against vulnerable Palestinian communities since the beginning of this year’s olive harvest, some of them resulted in the injury of civilians.

In Bethlehem Israeli settlers attacked today Palestinian farmers and international supporters while harvesting their olive crops in the village of al-Jaba’a, to the south of Bethlehem in the West Bank, according to local and security sources.

Diab Masha’la, head of the al-Jaba’a village council, told local news out let that settlers from the illegal settlement of Bat Ayin attacked with stones olive harvesters and international supporters. No injuries were reported.

He said an Israeli army force later arrived at the scene of the attack and briefly detained the international supporters.

Settler violence against Palestinian civilians, even though almost daily, intensifies during the crucial olive harvest season.

Munther Amira, head of the Popular Struggle Coordination Committee in the west bank , told Palestine News Network “PNN” that settler attacks are increasing because they know that the Israeli army is protecting them.

Amira said that Israeli settlers attack on the farmers and foreigners who come to express their rejection of the actions of the settlers and the occupation army prove that Palestinians need international protections.

Amira said that the Israeli soldiers attacking Palestinian farmers if they tried to defend themselves and protect their trees, adding that the Israeli army fired tear gas and arrested the Palestinians, but at the same time did not arrest any settler.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, residents of the village of Deir Ammar woke up to discover that unknown vandals, most likely settlers from nearby outposts, had slashed tires and spray-painted Hebrew slogans and Stars of David on their homes and on their cars.