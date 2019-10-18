IOF kill Palestinian in Tulkaram North of West Bank 

Tulkaram /PNN/

Israeli occupation forces shot dead a man near a military barrier, south of Tulkaram, in the occupied West Bank on Friday evening over an alleged stabbing attack.

The identity of the man has not been identified yet.

Israeli media outlets claimed that the Israeli forces opened fire at the man as he was running towards soldiers stationed at the gate while carrying a knife.

The Israeli military regularly opens fatal fire on Palestinians, accusing them of attempting to carry out stabbing attacks against its forces.

Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized the Tel Aviv regime for its shoot-to-kill policy as a large number of the Palestinians killed at the scene of the alleged attacks did not pose serious threats to Israelis.