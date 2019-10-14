AQU and partner Palestinian universities celebrate launch of joint PhD program in ITE

JERUSALEM /PNN/

Al-Quds University (AQU), the Arab American University, and Palestine Polytechnic University celebrated the launch of the Doctorate Program in Information Technology Engineering, the first of its kind in Palestine.

The ceremony was attended by the President of Al-Quds University Professor Imad Abu Kishek, the President of Palestine Polytechnic University Professor Imad Al-Khatib, the Vice President of the Arab American University, as well as the program’s faculty, and the first cohort of students accepted in the program.

Professor Abu Kishek, in his address, expressed AQU’s enthusiasm to collaborate with the partner universities to offer the PhD program. He praised the three institutions for their commitment to combine their outstanding expertise to accomplish this unique partnership, which demonstrates their devotion to promoting graduate studies in Palestine.

In this context, Professor Abu Kishek stressed that Palestinian universities play a crucial role in bringing about sustainable development in Palestine by providing high quality academic programs and boosting scientific research with the help of modern technology.

The President of Palestine Polytechnic University Professor Imad Al-Khatib, for his part, emphasized that technology and engineering are an integral part of today’s scientific knowledge, calling on the partner universities to further collaborate to build an integrated and multidisciplinary research base that would contribute extensively to scientific knowledge.

Vice President of the Palestine Arab American University Dr. Ahmed Sadaqah said that commencing instruction in the joint PhD program marks a new phase of the close collaboration between the three universities, praising in the meanwhile the program’s faculty who hold certificates of excellence in Information Technology from prestigious international universities.

The officially accredited doctoral program in Information Technology Engineering is intended to provide students with excellent research skills, broad expertise, and an in-depth understanding of Information Technology.

The program targets applicants with the potential to offer new research insights, contribute to the generation of new knowledge, address the challenges facing the Palestinian society, and apply their knowledge in the different fields of Information Technology. It is, furthermore, a program that will provide a balance among techno-logical, scientific, and social dimensions that are generally involved in the devel¬opment and application of Information Technology.

The doctoral degree will be awarded by the three partner universities who will share the responsibilities of supervising, coordinating, and examining a researcher’s work towards a PhD degree. Prospect PhD holders will join Palestinian research centers and IT companies, which in turn will bring about a fundamental change in the field of information technology.