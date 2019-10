Jerusalem/PNN/

Israel’s Supreme Planning Council on Thursday approved the construction of new settlement units in the Jordan Valley.

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said that the move came in implementation of the Israeli government’s decision on 15 September to legalize the settler outpost Mevo’ot Yericho and approve it as a new settlement.

According to the Hebrew newspaper, the Supreme Planning Council has given the green light for building 182 housing units in the new settlement.