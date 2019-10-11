IOF arrests three Palestinians in West Bank

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) at dawn Friday kidnapped three Palestinian citizens in different West Bank areas.

Local sources said that the IOF shot a Palestinian youth identified as Hammoudi Matahen and arrested him in Jenin refugee camp.

They added that the wounded youth was later taken by an IOF vehicle to an undeclared destination.

Meanwhile in Ramallah, the IOF arrested Hadi al-Tarsha, a student at Birzeit University, during a raid on his family’s home.

Violent clashes broke out in the area between the IOF and dozens of Palestinian youths. The IOF heavily fired tear gas canisters while the latter responded by throwing stones.

A third Palestinian young man named Mohammed Hashash was arrested during a campaign targeting Balata refugee camp in Nablus.