Grant Signing Ceremonies for Six GGP Projects in Palestine Funded by the Government of Japan

Ramallah/PNN/

Grant Contracts for six Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) were signed today by Mr. Masayuki Magoshi, Ambassador for the Palestinian Affairs and Representative of Japan to Palestine, and the representatives of Joint Service Council for Solid Waste Management – North and North West of Jerusalem, Agricultural Society for the Wall Affected, Palestinian Youth Union/ PYU, Jericho Women Charitable Society, Beit Sahour Cooperative Society, and Gruppo di Volontariato Civile at the Representative Office of Japan to Palestine in Ramallah , for a total amount of USD 534,410.

Joint Service Council for Solid Waste Management will use a fund of USD 90,180 for the installation of 540 waste containers (1.1m3). This project aims at improving the solid waste management and ensuring safe environment and public health for 16 LGUS in North and North West Jerusalem JSCs’ service area.

The Agricultural Society for the Wall Affected will use a fund of USD 90,000 for installing solar panel system in Alwalaydeh Bedouin community. This project aims at improving the access to electricity, so that farmers will be able to use the electricity in producing dairy products as a source of income.

Palestinian Youth Union/ PYU will use a fund of USD 89,971 for the installation and the rehabilitation of 11 schools for students with disabilities. The construction under this project will provide 16 wheel chair slopes, 113 toilets (7 multipurpose toilets), and 7 water drinking places.

Jericho Women Charitable Society will use a fund of USD 90,279 for installing solar panel system at the society school with the aim of providing sufficient power for the operation of air conditioning systems in the classrooms as well as improving the educational environments for the students in the Jericho Women Charitable Society.

Beit Sahour Cooperative Society for Health Welfare will use a fund of USD 89,500 for providing the hospital with Endoscopy unit. It aims at improving the medical services of the Shepherd’s Field Hospital, so it will no longer refer patients to other medical centers.

Gruppo di Volontariato Civile will use a fund of USD 84,480 to improve the access to water resources in 3 areas located in Tubas and Qalqilya governorates. This will be achieved through the construction and the rehabilitation of 15 HHs water cisterns in Khirbet Yarza and Al Aqaba in Tubas Governorate as well as the extension of 1.2 km main irrigation pipeline and the installation of 5 water tanks in Azzoun in Qalqilya Governorate.

Mr. Masayuki Magoshi congratulated the Joint Service Council for Solid Waste Management – North and North West of Jerusalem, Agricultural Society for the Wall Affected, Palestinian Youth Union/ PYU, Jericho Women Charitable Society, Beit Sahour Cooperative Society, and Gruppo di Volontariato Civile, and wished them success in their projects. He emphasized Japan’s firm commitment of supporting Palestinian people from human security perspective as well as the importance of implementing social and economic development projects needed for Palestinian communities.

Since 1993 the Government of Japan has extended its official development assistance amounting to approximately USD 1.9 billion, to the Palestinians. GGP projects have been formulated in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority through Ministry of Finance and Planning since 2010.