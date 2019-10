PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli police on Thursday morning raided the Bab Al-Rahma praying area of Al-Aqsa Mosque and removed the wooden partitions and safes from inside it.

The Israeli occupation forces threatened the young men at the scene and prevented them from taking photos to document what was happening there.

In a related context, Jerusalem sources confirmed that the occupation forces closed the Magharba gate after 159 Jewish extremists stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa.