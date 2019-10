IOF demolish two homes in Kisan village, east of Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday morning stormed Kisan village, east of Bethlehem, and demolished two homes of brothers under the pretext of no building permits.

Local sources confirmed that the Israeli bulldozers demolished two houses, before clashes broke out between villagers and soldiers.

A local villager told PNN that IOF demolished a 150-square-meter house, and another 120-square-meter house under construction.