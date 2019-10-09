The Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics launch the database of Poverty map 2017 (Atlas of Poverty)

Ramallah/PNN/

Within the framework of the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) policy of disseminating data using modern tools of dissemination, PCBS has launched the dynamic database of Poverty map 2017 in Palestine (Atlas of Poverty).

The topics covered by the atlas adhere to international recommendations and are tailored to the needs of the Palestinian context to clarify the causes and scale of poverty. This project used the data available from the expenditure and consumption survey 2017 and census 2017.

These maps cover the demographic and social characteristics of households, individuals and certain geographic characteristics of Palestinian localities. We hope that this poverty map will assist researchers, policymakers and decision makers, and will be an effective valuable tool in the development of plans and policies.

To access the database platform(Atlas of Poverty) , please check the link:

http://www.pcbs.gov.ps/site/lang__en/1220/default.aspx