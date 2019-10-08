Holding back UN blacklist of companies working in settlements encourages impunity

Ramallah/PNN/Report By Madeeha Araj,

The National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlement has described the UNs’ High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet’s abstention from disseminating the names of all companies working in the settlement, as a clear political, legal and moral violation of human rights, and contradict its rights, especially, resolution 31/36 of 2016 and the commitment made by Bachelet in March 2019 to the Head of the Human Rights’ Council.

The National Bureau confirmed that Bachelet behaves in double standard, and bows to the American and Israeli pressures as well as some EU countries on her, and on the Human Rights Council, while she has to carry out neutrally her mission to protect the rights of Palestinian citizens in the territories occupied since June 1967, but also to ensure respect for the law from all governmental and non-governmental bodies concerned with human rights, and to ensure the provision of tools and standards to promote the implementation of the law and international standards, especially as Israel stepping up, with the support of the US administration, the building of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

According to the latest data of the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics of 2018, the number of settlers in the West Bank, excluding occupied Jerusalem, reached 427,800, i.e. 4.77% of the Israeli population. The population growth rate in Israel in 2018 was 1.9%, while the growth rate in settlement was about 3.5%. 4400 settlers i.e. 8050 born or transfer to in the West Bank, According to the data, about 3,000,000 people live in the West Bank, 14% of whom are settlers, with 2,636,244 Palestinians in the West Bank and 284,926 in East Jerusalem.

In Jerusalem, a half year on the opening of the Rami Levi Trade Center. He announced the establishment of the third stage of the so called Attirot Industrial Zone in Qalqqndia with an investment of NIS 45 million, funded by the Israeli Ministry of Economy, and Land Authority in cooperation with the occupation municipality in Jerusalem. The third phase will be completed on an area of 50 dunums, 11 factories are scheduled to be built within the next 3 years, and the construction of 93 new housing units by the end of 2020 in the settlement “Ramat Shlomo” that built on Sha’fat lands. 1500 housing units are submitted to the Organizing Committees for approval. That is just a beginning of future projects in the settlement.

By the end of the week 2018 and the beginning of 2019, the number of settlers reached about 427,800, i.e. 4.77% in the West Bank excluding Jerusalem. The population growth rate in Israel in 2018 was 1.9%, while the number of settlers out of 14,400, more than half of which is 8,050 i.3. 56%. According to the data, about 3 million people live in the West Bank, 14% of whom are settlers, with 2,636,244 Palestinians in the West Bank 284,926 in East Jerusalem

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the International Socialist Organization (ISI) condemned the policies of the Israeli occupation in Palestine, and the statements made by the Israeli PM Netanyahu to annex the Jordan Valley and demolish houses. It reiterated its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capita,l and the right of refugees to return.