Israel to demolish the Abu Hmaid family home for the fifth time

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Abu Hmaid family from Al-Amari refugee camp in Al-Bireh city, on Sunday evening said that the Israeli army told them that they will demolish their house early next week for the fifth time.

The mother, Lutfiya Naji Abu Hmaid (Um Nasser) said that an Israeli officer called her and read a decision to bombard her family’s house, which was demolished late last year.

Umm Naser added that the occupation officer said she can object within a week against the demolition decision. However, she stressed that the family will not go to the “mock” occupation courts.

She explained that the house is currently being rebuilt after the last bombing, and that they were now on the third floor of the building, adding that the demolition comes under the pretext that the home was built on confiscated land, and that the occupation bids reconstruction of any demolished house before the end of a five year period.

Umm Nasser, is the mother of seven men, one of them was martyred and currently five of them are prisoners sentenced to varying life sentences.