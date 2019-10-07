1,000 settlers break into Joseph’s Tomb area, clashes erupt

PNN/ Nablus/

Israeli occupation forces on Sunday night stormed the eastern area of Nablus City to accompany Israeli settlers in a break-in into Joseph’s Tomb.

According to Israeli media sources, an Israeli minister and nearly 1,000 Israeli settlers broke into Joseph’s Tomb and performed Talmudic rituals at the site on Sunday night.

Eyewitnesses said that several Israeli military jeeps surrounded the site and the neighboring areas to make way for the settler raid. Violent clashes broke out after the Israeli forces heavily fired tear gas canisters and rubber-coated metal bullets at the Palestinian residents who attempted to confront the break-in.

A Palestinian journalist was injured by a rubber-coated metal bullet in the abdomen.