Three protesters injured during anti-settlement demonstration

Yesterday, during the weekly anti-settlement demonstrations in Kafr Qaddum in the West Bank District of Qalqilya, two Palestinians and one Israeli peace activist were injured. The protesters were shot at by the IOF with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas and had to be treated at the scene.

For a couple of years now, these weekly demonstrations are being organised by the citizens of Kafr Qaddum and other nearby villages in order to protest the construction of a new Israeli settlement on Palestinian land. Additionally, the locals are calling upon the Israeli authorities to reopen Kafr Qaddum’s main road, which has been closed off by the IOF since the early 2000’s.