Ten AQU Medical students complete clinical rotations at Brescia Hospital, Italy

Jerusalem/PNN/

As part of a cooperation agreement between Al-Quds University (AQU) and Brescia University, a group of AQU’s medical students recently completed a clinical rotation program at Brescia Hospital in Italy.

The clinical training at the second largest hospital in Italy lasted for a month, and was facilitated by the Association of Palestinian Doctors in Europe. It targeted the students in the disciplines of General Surgery, Pediatrics, Internal Medicine, Gynecology, Obstetrics, Radiology, and Dermatology.

President of Al-Quds University Professor Imad Abu Kishek congratulated the trainees on their successful completion of this selective program and called on AQU students to take advantage of the opportunities which the university offers through its international partnerships with universities and research centers around the globe.

The ten participants from AQU expressed their appreciation for this training opportunity at Brescia Hospital, which enabled them to gain unique experience and learn about the mechanisms of work at hospitals in other countries. They praised Brescia Hospital for its high tech advances and the full cooperation by the doctors and staff.

Since its inception nearly 20 years ago, the Faculty of Medicine at Al-Quds University has made various achievements and concluded several agreements with universities and hospitals in Palestine and abroad.

The faculty works tirelessly to engage its students in practical training, within its schemes of student exchanges with a multitude of universities and hospitals at home and abroad.

These efforts are in line with the university’s strategy of contributing to the Palestinian health sector and uplifting the medical and paramedical cadres.

It is worth noting that Al-Quds University has developed an extensive global network through a series of partnerships with institutions around the globe, mainly in Europe and America.