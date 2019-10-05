Tahir Foundation Contributes IDR 5 Billion to UNRWA

Jerusalem /PNN/

On 3 October, the Tahir Foundation, based in Indonesia, made a first-time contribution of IDR 5 billion (equivalent to US$ 350,000) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

During a ceremony at UNRWA Headquarters in Amman, Dato’ Sri Professor Dr. Tahir, Indonesian philanthropist and businessman, presented its contribution to the UNRWA Acting Deputy Commissioner-General Christian Saunders in the presence of the Ambassador of Indonesia to Jordan and Palestine, H.E. Andy Rachmianto.

In his statement, Dato’ Sri Professor Dr. Tahir reiterated his support for Palestine refugees: “It is always a blessing for me and my family to participate in this amazing effort and support all that UNRWA provides to Palestine refugees. We highly appreciate all your humanitarian work for them”.

UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General Saunders said: “UNRWA is extremely grateful to Dato’ Sri Professor Dr. Tahir for the generous donation and for his unwavering commitment to the health and education of Palestine refugees. The strong partnership that exists between UNRWA, the Government of Indonesia and organizations such as the Tahir Foundation is essential to the successful implementation of the agency’s mandate”.

The Tahir Foundation is a privately-funded organization founded by Dato’ Sri Professor Dr. Tahir, Chairman of Mayapada Group. The Foundation focuses on healthcare and education services to vulnerable groups.

UNRWA provides life-saving services to some 5.5 million Palestinian refugees registered with the Agency across its five fields of operation, including Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, the West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Its services include education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.

UNRWA is confronted with an increased demand for services resulting from a growth in the number of registered Palestine refugees, the extent of their vulnerability and their deepening poverty. UNRWA is funded almost entirely by voluntary contributions and financial support has been outpaced by the growth in needs.

As a result, the UNRWA programme budget, which supports the delivery of core essential services, operates with a large shortfall. UNRWA encourages all Member States to work collectively to exert all possible efforts to fully fund the Agency’s programme budget. UNRWA emergency programmes and key projects, also operating with large shortfalls, are funded through separate funding portals.

UNRWA is a United Nations agency established by the General Assembly in 1949 and mandated to provide assistance and protection to some 5.5 million Palestine refugees registered with UNRWA across its five fields of operation. Its mission is to help Palestine refugees in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip achieve their full human development potential, pending a just and lasting solution to their plight.

UNRWA services encompass education, health care, relief and social services, camp infrastructure and improvement, protection and microfinance.