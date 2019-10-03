UN rapporteurs urged to uncover Israeli crimes against Palestinians

Ramallah/PNN/

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Malki has called upon United Nations special rapporteurs to expose Israeli crimes committed against Palestinians especially in the wake of the severe torture of prisoner Samer al-Arbeed, who has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

In letters sent to the Special Rapporteur on Torture, the Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, the Special Rapporteur on Justice, and the Special Rapporteur on the State of Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory on Thursday, Malki briefed them on the suffering of the 44-year-old father of three, who is between life and death at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem al-Quds.

The top Palestinian diplomat then urged the special rapporteurs to expose the Israeli crimes and to find mechanisms to hold accountable the Israeli officials responsible for Arbeed’s torture, which was done in coordination with and through the endorsement of the Tel Aviv regime and Israeli courts.

Malki stressed that the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has been contacting international human rights organization and UN bodies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to demand their intervention and protection of Arbeed.