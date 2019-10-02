European Parliament vetoes bid to stop funding UNRWA

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The European Parliament’s Budget Committee on Tuesday vetored a proposal presented by the Christian Democrats to suspend the European Union (EU) funding to the UNRWA due to alleged “corruption and mismanagement” of the agency’s international aid.

Palestinian Ambassador to the EU Abdel Rahim al-Farra said the committee usually discusses EU budget items, while recommendations are made to the European Parliament’s plenary convened on Oct. 23.

He told WAFA news agency that the bid to stop the EU funding to the UNRWA wasn’t approved as members of the parliament’s budget committee opposed to it.

Established by the UN General Assembly in 1949, the UNRWA serves around 5 million Palestinian refugees who have registered in its five areas, including Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, and the Palestinian territories of West Bank and Gaza Strip.

The UNRWA services include providing education, health care, aid relief, social services, infrastructure, camp improvement and microcredit for Palestinian refugees.