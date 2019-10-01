Israeli announces completing 70% of the Gaza wall

PNN/ Gaza/

Hebrew media sources announced today that the Israeli occupation forces have completed 43 out of the 60 kilometer wall along the border with the Gaza Strip, equivalent to 70% of the total project which was described as the largest engineering projects.

The wall is meant to “eliminate the tunnels” of the Palestinian resistance.

According to Channel 2, 1,400 workers are working 24 hours a day, six days a week, day and night, to complete the project as soon as possible.

The wall starts from the southern Gaza Strip, near the triangle between Israel-Egypt and Gaza, and crosses the border line to the sea shore in Zikim in the south.