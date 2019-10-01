CEC participates in launch of the Network of Arab Women in Elections

PNN/ Tunisia/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) is participating in the launch of the Network of Arab Women in Elections, scheduled on October 5th in Tunis. The CEC is participating as a member of the Arab EMBs in this joint initiative between the Arab EMBs and UNDP Regional Electoral Assistance Project.

The Arab Women’s Network is the first and only network in the region which brings together electoral administrations, CSOs and individuals to jointly wok at the national and regional levels to promote effective electoral and political participation of women in the Arab region, and to create and seize new opportunities to influence decisions and public views on women political participation in the region.

The Arab Women Network will work under the umbrella of the Arab EMBs towards enhancing women political and electoral participation as voters and candidates through advocacy and support campaigns. It will also highlight achievements, strengthen the role and positive impact of women in public life, establish regional standards, and mainstream gender in policies and actions to promote women’s political participation. The network will also serve as a knowledge center for data and resources on women’s participation in elections to facilitate the efforts of civil society organizations, electoral administrations, and other national institutions to conduct and analyze studies to promote gender equality throughout the electoral cycle. This is in addition to the electoral technical role, through building the capacity of staff working in electoral administrations at the local and regional levels, highlighting their role in supporting women in the electoral process, and implementing orientation programs for women in elections at all levels.