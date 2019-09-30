Israel issues 101 administrative detention orders

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners’ Affairs Commission said on Monday that the Israeli occupation authorities issued and renewed administrative detention orders for 101 Palestinian prisoners.

According to the commisions, the administrative sentences are for periods ranging between two to six months which are renewable.

Seven prisoners in Israeli jails continue their hunger strike against their administrative detention.

They are: Hiba al-Labadi, Ismail Ali, Ahmed Ghannam, Tareq Qadan, 46, Musab al-Hindi, 29, Munir Basil Sawafta, 36, and Ahmad Zahran, 42.

According to Addameer Associations for prisoner supoport and human rights, a total of 460 administrative prisoners are currently in Israeli jails, out of 5,150 political prisoners.