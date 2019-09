PNN/ Nablus

A number of citizens suffered from teargast inhalation on Sunday evening when Israeli Occupation Forces attacked the reception of a released prisoner in al-Lubban village, south of Nablus.

Sources reported that IOF stormed the village amid the firing of tear gas and sound grenades, and attacked the reception ceremony of the prisoner Baraa Owais (21 years) and dispersed the people who gathered to celebrate him.

The firing of sound grenades caused damage to a number of shop windows.