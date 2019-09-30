Encouraged by the Trump administration: Settlers established 18 new outposts  

By: Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

The southern areas of Hebron are subjected to extensive settlement acts as the Israeli Occupation Authorities announced the seizure of about populated 1500 dunums located within the borders of the Dura Municipality, south of Hebron, planted with olive trees and almonds. In 1987, a State Document was signed against the basin n. 8 of Dura land by Israeli military order, and on July 31st this year, the Israeli Authorities completed the inspection and amendment of the borders, knowing that part of these lands located in areas B, and owners have an Ottoman Tabu on that. The old-new recently amended military order provides for the seizure of this lands adjacent to Beer-Sab’a St. which connects the eastern Dura countryside and the southern town of Dhahriya that belonging to Amr, Abu Sharar, Al-Khatib, Shaheen, Dodeen, Hreibat and others.

In Hebron, settlers set up 6 new outposts on Palestinian land in the area between the 2017-2019 years, hundreds of meters away from major settlements built since previous years. Those outposts were erected on the eastern, western and southern sides of the Governorate, particularly on the lands of Dura, Bani Na’im, Yatta, As-Samu, Dahreiah and Sa’ir. The Occupation Authorities have been practicing for 25 years since the massacre committed by Baruch Goldstein, the policy of harassing the Palestinians to force them leave their city under the security pretexts, and to replace them with settlers.

In Nablus, a new settlement plan was disclosed to seize more land in Naqora, Sebastia, and Burqa, north of Nablus, in order to expand the settlement of Shafi Shomron through diverting agricultural land adjacent to the settlement from basin n 12 to settlement, knowing that settlement outpost around Nablus witness an expansion of their structural plans at the expense of the lands of the citizens, as is the case with the lands surrounding the settlements of Yitzhar and Bracha, south of Nablus.

In Jerusalem, the alleged “temple organizations” are preparing to carry out a series of Judaizing programs and large-scale invasions of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, on the occasion of the festive season, and incite further breaking into to impose a de facto position there. Those organizations have begun to intensify their calls and disseminate them via media and social networking sites affiliated to them, stressing the full coordination with the occupation police to facilitate such acts.

In the wild-Sawahri, Jerusalem, the Israeli occupation authorities demolished the sit-in-strike tent after the Israeli Army declared it a closed military area, and prevented residents from reaching it in order to seize these lands. In spite the fact that the lands threatened by confiscation are far away from the Palestinian communities, residents and owners say that they will rebuild the tent and continue their sit-in-strike.

During her speech before the Human Rights Council, Head of Contacts and Media at the Marsad Organization, Sillin Yashar, as well as many other European and international NGOs, including the Euro-Mediterranean Observatory expressed their concern about the large-scale demolition acts in the West Bank, particularly in the occupied Jerusalem, describing them as “terrifying”’, as the Israeli occupation authorities destroyed more than 59 homes in East Jerusalem during the first half of 2019, and 215 demolitions were counted in 2018, which led to the displacement of thousands of Palestinians in clear violation of International Law and Humanitarian International Law. Worth mentioning that these organization have demanded the international community to conduct the necessary investigations to put an end to the occupation and it violations.