Palestinian detainee subjected to brutal torture during investigation

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Addameer Association for Prisoner Support and Human Rights on Sunday said that prisoner Samer Arbeed was taken to hospital in a critical condition as a result of brutal torture which he had been subjected to in the Mascobiyyeh investigation center since Wednesday.

According to Haaretz newspaper, the “Shin Bet” internal security said it obtained a “permit” from the court, which allows it to use exclusive methods of investigation. Al-Arbeed was severely beaten and tortured and taken to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem in a very serious condition.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation forces arrested Samer on Wednesday when they stormed the city of Ramallah.