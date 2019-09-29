Israeli army imposes closure on West Bank and Gaza

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Israeli Occupation Army tonight imposes a complete closure on Palestinian territories, including West Bank and Gaza, on the occasion of the “New Hebrew Year”.

The closure will last until Tuesday/Wednesday midnight, and includes the Gaza and West Bank crossings.

Spokesman for the Israeli army said that the closure was based on “political security assessment, adding that the closure will also include Yom Kippur (Monday and Tuesday 8/10/2019 until midnight on Thursday 9/10/2019).

Closure will also be imposed on Throne Day (starting midnight Saturday-Sunday 13/10/2019 to midnight between Monday and Tuesday 21/10/2019.)