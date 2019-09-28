IOF kill Palestinian, injure 63 others in Gaza

Gaza /PNN/

One Palestinian has been killed and dozens of others have been injured by Israeli forces during yet another round of crackdown on anti-occupation protests in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Ashraf al-Qedra, the spokesman for the Gazan Health Ministry, said in a Tweet that Israeli forces wounded 63 Palestinians during the protests on Friday.

He noted 32 of the casualties were injured with live ammunition. According to the spokesman, four medics were also wounded during the 76th Friday of protests.

A 20-year-old Palestinian later succumbed to the injuries sustained during the protests.

The rallies have been held every week since March 30 last year. The Palestinians want the return of those driven out of their homeland by Israeli aggression.

Israeli troops have killed at least 307 Palestinians since the beginning of the rallies and wounded more than 18,000 others, according to the Gazan Health Ministry.

In March, a United Nations (UN) fact-finding mission found that Israeli forces committed rights violations during their crackdown against the Palestinian protesters in Gaza that may amount to war crimes.

Gaza has been under Israeli siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in living standards.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.