MDLF holds free medical day in Al-Masqufa village

Tulkarm/PNN/

Funded by UK’s Department for International Development (DFID), the Municipal Development and Lending Fund (MDLF) in cooperation with the European Union held a free medical day for the residents of Al-Masqufa village, which falls under the Municipal Council of Deir al-Ghusun town, north of Tulkarm.

A number of doctors and specialized medical staff from the newly established medical center of the village took part in this day. This medical center was founded as part of the organizers’ Marginalized Areas Development Program, which aims to help improve the residents’ economic, social and health conditions in such areas.

The medical day was held with the presence of MDLF representatives, head and members of the municipal council of Deir al-Ghusun, and a large number of citizens, who were accompanied by a medical staff and professions, starting 10 am until 1 pm.

Mayor of Deir al-Ghusun town, Hisham Fayyad welcomed the attendees, thanking all the supporters and sponsors of this project, which he described as a radical solution to the health problems facing the residents, especially amidst the urgent need for a proper health infrastructure.

One of the beneficiaries, Um Ibrahim, thanked the organizers saying the project was necessary for the residents who continue to face delays with healthcare provision, explaining that members of her family, including her daughter and father in law suffered complications due to such delays.

Um Ibrahim also added that it is hard for the villagers to get healthcare access since the village is located in a difficult area in terms transport services, requiring hours to reach the closest healthcare center.

Citizen Khaled Omar pointed out that the town lacks the appropriate medical staff to ensure the health of the population. Therefore, this center and services, such as free medical examination days, are much needed and and came as a response by the by the supervisors and financiers of this new project.

It is noteworthy that the MDLF has signed agreements with the representatives of the communities in Area “C”. The contract, with a 9.44 million Euros value, is a contribution towards the Marginalized Areas Development program which consists of 42 projects to be accomplished between the years “2015-2018”. This program is funded by The European Union, Denmark, French Development Agency, the British Government and the Swiss Development Agency. It was also fully approved by the Steering Committee of MDLF, Ministry of Local Government and the European Union.