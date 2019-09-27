Abbas: If Israel annexes occupied territory, all signed agreements will be terminated

NEW YORK/PNN/

President Mahmoud Abbas reiterated today that if Israel annexes any part of the occupied West Bank, including the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea, then all signed agreements will be terminated.

Speaking before the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, President Abbas urged the international community to uphold its responsibilities to bring an end to this Israeli aggression and arrogance.

“A week before the recent Israeli elections, Israel’s Prime Minister, (Benjamin) Netanyahu, came out to arrogantly announce that should he prevail in the election, he would annex and apply Israeli sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, northern Dead Sea, and Israel’s colonial settlements despite the fact that all these areas are occupied Palestinian territory,” said Abbas. “We reject entirely and completely this illegal plan. Our response, if any Israeli Government is to proceed with this plan, all signed agreements with the government of the occupation and any obligations therein will be terminated.”

He said that he had hoped to come back to this session to proclaim the end of the Israeli occupation. “But, regrettably, I stand before you today bearing the same miseries and pain that has been endured for so long by my people, who, despite all that they have suffered of injustice, oppression and occupation – still hold on to the hope of achieving their freedom and independence, as all other nations of the world.”

President Abbas criticized the United States for siding with the Israeli occupation while denying Palestinian rights, stressing that he will not accept any American mediation anymore due to its biased policies. He called for holding an international peace conference, insisting the end of one state, the US, being the sole mediator in the Middle East peace process.