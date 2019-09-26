Prisoners suspend hunger-strike following agreement with IPS

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Prisoners and Ex-prisoner Affairs Authority said on Thursday that the 100 prisoners on their 15th day of hunger strike in protest against jamming devices finally suspended their strike after the Israeli Prison Services (IPS) administration began to implement terms of the agreement.

The Authority noted that an agreement was made between the leaders of the prisoners movement and the Israeli Prison Intelligence on Wednesday evening, in which the prison administration undertook to start implementing a set of demands of the striking prisoners against the jamming devices.

She said that the agreement provides for the return of all striking prisoners to the prisons from which they were moved, to reduce the frequencies of jamming devices affecting the health of prisoners, in addition to radio and television frequencies, and to install public telephones five days a weeks starting next Sunday.

The terms of agreement also included returning the prisoners of Gaza back to the Negev Prison, lifting all penalties for the prisoners who have been on strike.