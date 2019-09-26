Netanyahu tasked to form new government
4 hours ago National News 17 Views
The Israeli president has tasked premier Benjamin Netanyahu to form the new coalition government within the next six weeks.
With a divided Knesset, Netanyahu now faces an uphill battle to secure support from at least 61 of 120 lawmakers. If his attempts fail, Rivlin could assign the task to someone else, most likely Benny Gantz, the leader of the opposition.
That scenario almost played out in May after Netanyahu failed to cobble together a coalition
following a similar election result
. But rather than give the opposition a chance to forge a government, he instead pushed to dissolve the Knesset, triggering repeat elections and giving himself another chance.