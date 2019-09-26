Israel seizes 1500 dunums of land south of Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli Occupation Authorities (IOA) on Thursday announced the seizure of 1500 dunums of land south of Dura town, southern West Bank, as they activate a decision issued in 1987 to seize three plots of Dura land under the pretext they were state-owned.

Acccording to WAFA Official Agency, the seized plots are inhabited and hundreds of residential and agricultural establishments are built on them. Part of the land is also planted with olive trees and almonds and is located within the boundaries of the Dura municipality.