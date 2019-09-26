IOF arrest 43 Palestinians, most of them from Tulkarem

PNN/ Tulkarem/

Israeli occupation forces on Thursday overnight arrested 43 people from different parts of the West Bank, most of them from Tulkarem governorate.

Israeli media reported that 32 citizens were arrested after clashes in Tulkarem, where they also confiscated several vehicles owned by citizens.

Clashes broke out near the village of Shweika with the participation of about 150 youngths. The occupation claimed that the young men threw stones at soldiers, who then attacked them with tear gas, arrested 32 young men, and confiscated several vehicles.

According to citizens, the Israeli army recently opened military gates and allowed Palestinians to cross without any searches or permits, while the coordinator of the actions of the occupation government in the Palestinian territories, and claimed that groups of young men broke into the gates and destroyed.