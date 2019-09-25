IOF demolish 3 Palestinian homes

Bethlehem/PNN/

Palestinian media outlets reported that the houses in the city of Shefa-‘Amr in the occupied territories had been demolished over the past 24 hours under the pretext of lacking building permits.

Israeli bulldozers apparently demolished two homes in the Basalia neighborhood under police protection on Wednesday morning.

Local sources said five people were arrested after clashes erupted when the police forces prevented residents from leaving their homes and approaching the demolition site.

Later, clashes renewed near Shefa-‘Amr Municipality as Israeli police forces fired tear gas canisters and sound bombs to disperse protesters.

Shefa-‘Amr Municipality called for a general strike on Thursday as well as a rally to protest against the demolitions.

Israeli authorities claim the residential structures that are demolished have been built without the relevant building permits, which are nearly impossible to obtain from the Israeli regime.

The residents, however, say they do not need Israeli permission to build their homes because they have received approvals from the Palestinian Authority, which is tasked with running the West Bank’s affairs.

In July, Israeli forces destroyed homes on the outskirts of the occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, despite international condemnation and mass protests.

The Israeli rights group B’Tselem said in a report in May that Israeli authorities had forced nearly 3,000 Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem al-Quds in the past 15 years.