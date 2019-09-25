IOF arrest minister of Jerusalem affairs from his home

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) continued their daily arrests of Palestinian citizens in the West Bank and Jerusalem, in which they arrested at dawn today the Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Fadi Al-Hadmi from his home.

According to these sources, the Israeli forces stormed and raided Al-Hadmi’s house before they arrested him.

The sources pointed out that large forces of the Israeli army and police, accompanied by members of the occupation intelligence, stormed the house and rampaged its contents before the arrest.

It is noteworthy that the Israeli occupation authorities declared that any activities of the Palestinian Authority would be prohibited under Israeli law. This comes in the framework of Israeli policy to Judaize Jerusalem and expel Palestinians from it.

On the other hand, local sources said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested six Palestinian citizens in different parts of the West Bank governorates under the pretext that they are wanted.