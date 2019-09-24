Nablus: 1,200 settlers break into Joseph’s Tomb historical site

PNN/ Nablus/

A number of citizens suffered from inhaling teargas during clashes that broke out with the Israeli occupation forces, right before some 1,200 settlers stormed the Joseph’s Tomb historical site East of Nablus.

According to medical and security sources, clashes erupted before the storming of hundreds of settlers to the shrine at dawn, where ten Palestinians suffered from inhaling teargas.

The settlers were heavily guarded by Israeli soldiers and accompanied by Israeli minister Rafi Peretz, and the Chairman of the Settlements Council, Yossi Dagan.