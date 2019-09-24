CWRC unveils new Israeli settlement plan in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee unveiled on Tuesday a detailed settlement plan aimed at seizing more land in the village of Naqoura north of Nablus.

The plan reportedly aims to expand the settlement of Shavei Shomron by diverting agricultural land adjacent to the settlement from basin (12) of Naqoura village for the use in construction and annexation of its borders for settlement purposes.

Head of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, told WAFA that what is being talked about is an expansion project for the structural plan of the settlement, which was built on the lands of Sebastia, Naqoura and Burqa, adding that this project threatens to seize more land.

Daghlas said that there is an expansion of the settlement plans in the vicinity of Nablus at the expense of the citizens’ lands.