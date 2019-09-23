Report: Israel using tricks to grab as much as possible of Palestinian land

By: Madeeha Araj/ NBPRS/

The National Bureau for Defending Land and Resisting Settlements said that different methods and tricks are used by the Israeli Occupation Authorities to capture more Palestinian lands and properties as they have recently allowed the settlers to directly possess lands in the West Bank including. Such actions were made via Zionist Brokering Companies, but require approval of the Civil Administration. Though, hundreds of donums were confiscated by settlers in the Abu-Deis town southeast of Jerusalem in order to establish a new settlement outpost on the Montar Mountain area. Thus, caravans, water tanks and tents were erected. In response, a sit-in-strike were organized there under the Jerusalem Governorate, Fatah Movement, Anti-Wall and Settlement Committee, and Popular Struggle Committees’ call.

The Israeli Occupation Authorities has announced in 2012, the confiscation of the area to establish a settlement outpost near the Apartheid Wall on the lands between the Abu-Deis town in and the Olive Mountain, they named it as “Kadamat Zion” that includes 400 eettlement ynits. In Qalqilya, a land estimated at 145 donums were confiscated from the Land of the Haja Village in order to expand the industrial zone in Karni Shamron settlement. The construction of factories belonging to the industrial zone, called “Adert” between Qalqilya and Nablus, near the bypass road No. 55 will also be established.

In Bethlehem, the Israeli Occupation Authorities closed about 10 km by barbed wires near the Al-Fradees village east of Bethlehem under the pretext that it is archaeological site, which prevented Palestinian citizens from accessing their fields.

In Hebron, settlers attacked Palestinian citizens protected by the Israeli army, they smashed glasses of houses. At the same time, the Israeli extremist regime “Regevim” launched an incitement campaign against the school that was built in the Samu area south of Hebron.

Within the framework of the unlimited US support for the Israeli occupation government policies, a State Department official said that Israeli PM Netanyahu has informed the US administration of his commitment to annex the occupied Palestinian valley, and that the administration does not see this as a contradiction with any future political settlement. Netanyahu has said there is a historic opportunity to impose sovereignty on West Bank settlements due to Trump being current President of America. Netanyahu claimed that US President Trump will present the “the century deal” immediately after the Israeli elections, adding that he respects Trump and his administration, and wait for the issuance of the peace plan to see how far he can proceed in his project. Not only did Netanyahu declare his intention to impose sovereignty on the Palestinian Jordan Valley, but he planned to extend sovereignty over all the settlement blocs, the surrounding lands and all settlements and sites of security importance to Israel, and that he also intends to extend Israeli sovereignty over the city of Hebron and the settlement of Kiryat Arba. He added: “We came to Hebron to express victory.

In its turn, the EU reiterated that all settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem are illegal under international law, and called on Israel to end all settlement activities and dismantle outposts erected since March 2001, and stressed that it would not recognize any changes in pre-1967 borders, including Jerusalem.