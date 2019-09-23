IOF arrest 45 Palestinians in overnight raids amid clashes

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday launched a raid and arrest campaign, targeting at least 45 citizens, 22 of them in the towns of Issawiya and Silwan in occupied Jerusalem.

In Jerusalem, local sources told PNN correspondent that reinforced forces of the Israeli army, police and intelligence raided Issawiya and stormed a group of houses, where they searched and destroyed its contents and terrorized its residents with sniffer dogs.

It is noteworthy that during the past three months, the town of Al-Issawiya has witnessed a noticeable escalation by the Israeli occupation authorities.

In Silwan, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center reported that the Israeli occupation forces, accompanied by their intelligence, stormed the town’s Ain al-Louza neighborhood and arrested two young men.

The center added that IOF deployed in the neighborhoods of Silwan and released indiscriminate irregularities of citizens and detained some of them and checked their identity cards and subjected them to searches, while clashes broke out in the neighborhood of “Abu Tayeh” during which Israeli soldiers and police officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas canisters, causing several injuries.

In Bethlehem, IOF arrested three youths from Dheisheh refugee camp, while in Ramallah, they arrested four citizens, including the mother of a prisoner and a university student.

During the incursions, IOF also arrested the director of Bisan Center for Research and Development, and a former prisoner.

Clashes erupted during raids in Al-Masyoun, Al-Masayef and Birzeit neighborhoods, during which several citizens were suffocated by tear gas canisters.

In Salfit, the Israeli occupation forces arrested two young men from Qarawat Bani Hassan town, while in Qalqilya, the Israeli occupation forces arrested three citizens from Habla village.

In Hebron, IOF Israeli occupation forces arrested two residents from the city then moved to raid several neighborhoods in Yatta and Beit Awwa towns, where they set up military checkpoints at the entrances to the northern and southern parts of the city, and entered Halhul and Sa’ir towns, stopped and searched vehicles and checked passengers’ cards.

In Jenin, the soldiers arrested five young men from Jenin refugee camp, and four others from Tulkarem, one of them at a military checkpoint near Qalqilya.