Minister of Health warns: Israeli power cuts threaten patients’ lives

PNN/ Ramallah/

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila warned of the consequences of Israel’s power cuts in three Palestinian governorates, and the impact on the lives of patients in specific and all citizens in general, in addition to its effect on medicines and vaccines stored in refrigerators.

In a press statement on Saturday evening, the minister said that the power cuts will harm the patients and spoil medicines stored in the refrigerators of their homes.

In addition, it will also impact on all citizens, their food, medicines and vaccines stored in refrigerators in homes, health centers clinics.

Al-Kaileh stressed that any power outages on refrigerators and vaccines in health centers will lead to damage and impact on their effectiveness, especially as these medicines are kept at low temperatures, including what needs to be permanently milled during the conservation period.

The minister pointed out that most vaccines are stored at a temperature between 2-8 degrees Celsius, and there are a number of vaccines that are stored at lower temperatures may reach 20 degrees below zero, such as the taste of polio and the taste of rota, adding that any power outages negatively affect The effectiveness of vaccines given to children, and lose their effectiveness.

The Minister of Health said that the impact on vaccines poses a threat to public health, as vaccines have contributed to the elimination of many diseases such as polio and others and reduce the spread, stressing that one of the most important factors in responding to the effectiveness of vaccines is the cold chain in keeping the taste, This means that vaccines are not kept in the appropriate temperature leads to the lack of benefit and lack of the desired benefit of giving.

Al-Kailed warned of this ‘dangerous step,’ which Israel will take, saying it is a form of collective punishment for all the Palestinian people, since it did not observe any charter, custom or international law in this step.

The Jerusalem District Electricity Company (JDECO), which is the largest electricity provider in the West Bank, announced Sept. 16 that it received the third and final warning from the Israel Electricity Corporation (IEC) to settle its debt within three months. JDECO recieves 90% of its energy needs come from the IEC.

Following the first warning Aug. 19, JDECO took out a bank loan and paid 100 million Israeli shekels ($28.3 million), of the 1.3 billion shekels ($368 million) outstanding. However, the IEC continued issuing threats.

This means that due to the company’s failure to pay its accumulated debts, areas that JDECO supplies electricity to will start witnessing two hours of electricity cuts starting Sept. 22 based on a schedule.