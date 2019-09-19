Trump “not worried” about results of the Knesset elections

Washington/ PNN/

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he had not spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the election, even though the semi-final results released today, with 95 percent of the vote counted, indicate Netanyahu’s failure to win a majority.

Trump said he was not worried whether Netanyahu would lose his premiership, stressing that “US relations with Israel are close,” regardless of the nature of the government and who is in control.

During his election campaign, Netanyahu focused on his strong relationship with Trump, and on the influential role he could play in negotiations with the US administration after the forthcoming US plan to liquidate the Palestinian issue known as the ‘deal of the century.’

Following the publication of samples of Israeli television polls on the outcome of the elections this morning, Netanyahu told his supporters that “the State of Israel is at a historical point in the face of significant challenges and opportunities, security and political challenges, especially the existential threat to Israel from Iran and its dependents.”

“In the near future, the ‘deal of the century’ will be presented, and the form in which negotiations are conducted before my friend Trump, will forge the shape of Israel for generations,” he said. “In these circumstances, Israel needs a stable Zionist government.”

It is noteworthy that the Trump era has witnessed even more open support on relations with Israel, especially in terms of policies, settlement activity and financial support. During this time as well, the US president bypassed the decisions of previous US administrations, as well as out of international laws and consensus.

Not only did Trump recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel immediately after he was elected president of the United States of America, he was also quick to move his country’s embassy to the occupied city in May 2018. He also recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, encouraged settlement expansion in the West Bank, and fought a two-state solution.