IOF arrest 19 Palestinians from West Bank amid heavy clashes

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) launched this morning a campaign of arrests against at least 19 Palestinians from different parts of the West Bank, while violent clashes broke out in Ramallah and Nablus due to the raids.

In the center of Ramallah, violent clashes erupted between the youth and the Israeli occupation forces, during which five youths were wounded with rubber-coated metal bullets.

According to local sources, the clashes erupted after the Israeli occupation forces stormed the headquarters of the General Union of Workers in the city, confiscating computers and papers and destroying the contents in the office.

The sources added that the soldiers entered the roofs of some buildings in the streets of Rukab and Al-Bareed in the center of Ramallah. They broke into a number of cafes in that area.

Israeli forces also raided Kafr Na’ma village, west of Ramallah, and arrested four young men after they raided and searched their houses.

Israeli forces also arrested three young men from Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus.

According to local sources, the Israeli occupation forces also stormed the camp at dawn and raided several neighborhoods, leading to clashes between the youths and the Israeli soldiers, who fired rubber-coated metal bullets and threw bombs and tear gas canisters at them. They arrested three young men.

Finally, IOF stormed Qalqilya city, where they arrested four people, and the city of Jenin, where they arrested six people.