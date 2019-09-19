EU calls on Israel to end all settlement activity and dismantle outposts

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli government approved a proposal on Sunday to establish a new settlement, Mevo’ot Yeriho, currently an outpost in the Jordan Valley. The European Union reiterates that all settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, are illegal under international law.

The EU called on Israel to end all settlement activity and to dismantle the outposts erected since March 2001, in line with prior obligations.

This decision follows recent announcements about the possible annexation of the Jordan Valley and the northern Dead Sea area. Such steps would, if implemented, constitute a serious breach of international law, challenge the viability of the two-state solution and threaten regional stability and the prospects for sustainable peace.

Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Maja Kocijančič said in a statement said that the EU will not recognise any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties.

“The EU will continue to monitor the situation closely, including any steps towards possible annexation, and act accordingly. We expect both parties, including any future Israeli government, to act in accordance with international law. ”