IOF shoot, kill Palestinian woman at Qalandia checkpoint

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday the passing of a Palestinian woman who was shot by Israeli soldiers at Qalandia checkpoint north of occupied Jerusalem.

Documented by video, Israeli soldiers opened fire on athe woman causing her wounds. As she was wounded on the ground and trying to move while posing no threats, shots were heard again.

Eyewitnesses pointed out that the woman was injured directly, and the Israeli occupation forces left her to bleed for a long time, before she was also arrested.

After shooting at the woman, members of the Israeli police assaulted the residents, sprayed them with pepper spray, and prevented the workers from entering and closed the checkpoint in both directions.