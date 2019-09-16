CEC publishes the 2019 Re-run local elections report

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Central Elections Commission (CEC) published the elections report for the latest re-run local elections held on 13 July 2019 in a number of localities in the West Bank.

The five –chapter report presents elections data and information related to all aspects of the electoral process and results of all phases.

The report also includes annexes and legal enclosures such as Cabinet decisions, list of localities, legal timeline, list of registration and polling centers, list of new registrants, nomination list, electoral objections and appeals, and statistics on voters and winners according to age and gender.

In line with the principles of transparency, professionalism and integrity governing its work, the CEC distributes the report to governmental and non-governmental bodies as well as local councils in the localities where elections are held. In addition, an electronic version of the report is published into CEC’s website.