Settlers attack Palestinian homes in Hebron

PNN/ Hebron/

Dozens of Israeli settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, attacked on late Saturday night Palestinian homes in Al-Haraiq neighborhood in Hebron throwing stones and burning bottles at them.

Local sources said that dozens of settlers from the Kiryat Arba illegal settlement, which was built on the lands and properties of the Palestinians east of Hebron, attacked the homes under the protection of Israeli soldiers.

The settkers broke a number of windows while chanting racist slogans, spreading fear and panic among the children.

The residents of these homes called on international and human rights organizations for immediate actions in order to stop what they called settler terrorism supported by the occupation authorities, who in turn provides them with protection.