Jerusalem: Seven Palestinians injured in overnight clashes

PNN/ Jerusalem/

At least seven Palestinians, including a 6-year-old girl, were injured in clashes that erupted overnight in the town of Eizariya in Jerusalem during Israeli raids.

According to medical sources working in the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, the child was hit by a tear gas directly to the head and was initially transferred to a medical center in Abu Dis before being transferred to Hadassah Hospital for treatment.

The sources added that six members of one family were injured by poisonous gas and tear gas while they were inside their car.

They were given first aid.