PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli settlers set up on Sunday a new outpost at the Al-Muntar mountain, east of the Palestinian town of Sawahra.

According to local sources, a number of settlers placed several mobile homes “caravans” and barrels of water on the mountain at 4 am today.

Eyewitnesses said that two days ago, a number of settlers tried to set up a container in the town, south of the settlement of Kedar. However, the residents in the area prevented them.