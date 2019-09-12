PCBS: Consumer Price Index increased by 0.31%  in August

CPI increased by 0.32% in the West Bank, 0.15% in Jerusalem, and by 0.38% in Gaza Strip, it said.

The Palestinian CPI during August increased by 1.87% compared with August 2018, an increase by 1.98% in the West Bank, by 1.81% in Jerusalem, and by 1.14% in the Gaza Strip.

The changes in Palestinian CPI for August 2019 are traced back to changes in prices of the following expenditure sub groups compared with previous month:

Sub Groups Percent Change Fresh Vegetables + 8.74% Fresh Fruit + 4.58% Eggs + 4.41% Potatoes and other Tubers + 3.10% Dried Vegetables + 1.36% Fresh Chicken + 0.73% Gas – 1.18% Fresh Meat – 0.81%

The table shows monthly percent changes in CPI by Palestinian regions for the months: January – August 2019:

Month Monthly Percent Change Palestine West Bank** Gaza Strip Jerusal-em J1* January 2019 + 0.01 + 0.01 + 0.15 – 0.19 February 2019 – 0.05 + 0.17 – 0.57 – 0.49 March 2019 + 0.85 + 0.88 + 0.89 + 0.57 April 2019 + 0.85 + 1.09 + 0.07 + 0.76 May 2019 + 0.43 – 0.14 + 1.12 + 1.89 June 2019 – 0.48 – 0.34 – 1.26 – 0.01 July 2019 + 0.18 + 0.32 – 0.38 + 0.16 August 2019 + 0.31 + 0.32 + 0.28 + 0.15

It should be noted that PCBS relies on the new version of the Classification of Individual Consumption according to Purpose COICOP – 2018 issued by the United Nation Statistic Division (UNSD), to classify major groups, commodities’ and services consumed.

Data on the West Bank excludes those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967. Data on Jerusalem represents those parts of Jerusalem which were annexed by Israeli Occupation in 1967.