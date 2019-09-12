Netanyahu: We are going to destroy Hamas’s rule

Jerusalem/ PNN/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday evening that Tel Aviv was on its way to destroy the rule of Hamas, as he put it.

Natanyahu was asked in a lengthy interview by Channel 7 “what had happened to his promise in 2009 that he would destroy Hamas’s rule”.

The Israeli prime minister said: “We are working on this, unfortunately we cannot avoid the military operation, I run a group of areas, and we work in all those areas.”

It is noteworthy that Netanyahu already threatened several times that his army is preparing for a large-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip.