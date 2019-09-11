Israeli warplanes bombard 15 locations in Gaza at dawn

Gaza/ PNN/

Israeli Occupation warplanes on Wednesday dawn launched a series of raids against what they said were Hamas targets and sites in the Gaza Strip. However, no casualties were reported.

According to a statement issued by the Israeli occupation army, the warplanes launched a series of raids in the dawn hours in the Gaza Strip, which targeted fifteen locations, including a number of Hamas targets at a military site where weapons were produced and a number of targets in a military complex of the naval force.

According to activists, the shelling hit locations in Deir al-Balah and Beit Lahia. In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes launched four raids on an abandoned house belonging to the Maritime Police in Deir El Balah.

Warplanes also raided warplanes and march on a site belonging to the resistance east of the town of Beit Lahia and targeted him with 7 missiles, and they also bombed a naval police post in Deir al-Balah.