IOF arrest 16 Palestinians, injure others in clashes

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) since on Wednesday overnight arrested (16) citizens from the West Bank, while others were injured in clashes which erupted with Israeli soldiers after they stormed the town of Birzeit, north of Ramallah.

The Palestinian Prisoners Club said that the Israeli occupation forces arrested three citizens from Nablus, two citizens from Jenin governorateincluding a high school student and an ex-prisoner, and seven citizens from Jerusalem.

IOF also stormed 10 villages and towns in the north and east of Ramallah, including Kober, Abu Qash, Barham, Abu Shukhidam, Al Mazraa Al Gharbiya, Jifna and Birzeit, north of Ramallah.

The Prisoners Club also pointed out that IOF arrested two students at Birzeit University when they broke into student residences in Birzeit town.

According to local sources, journalist Mohammed Turkman was wounded by rubber-coated metal bullets during coverage of the incursion into Birzeit.